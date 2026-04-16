Employees at the Nashik campus of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) have been given the option work from home, given the rising tensions around the sexual harassment and misconduct case reported last week.

The company took the decision in the interest of employee well-being and safety. There was a fear that the premises may not be safe. Some people still chose to come to office after the WFH option was made available, a person with knowledge of the matter told FE.

SIT Investigation

Queries sent to TCS on the matter were unanswered till publishing time.

The IT major’s Nashik BPO came into focus as allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct at the unit involving multiple women employees came to light last week. The police have registered several FIRs based on separate complaints, with authorities stating that some of the alleged incidents spanned an extended period rather than being confined to a single episode. Arrests have been made, while investigators have said further action may follow as the probe progresses.

Law enforcement agencies have constituted a Special Investigation Team to examine the complaints, record statements and review the sequence of events. The allegations include claims of inappropriate physical contact, sexually coloured remarks and other forms of misconduct. The handling of internal complaints processes, including whether concerns were escalated appropriately, has also come under scrutiny as part of the wider investigation.

TCS said earlier that employees being investigated had been suspended pending enquiry and that it was cooperating fully with local law enforcement authorities. The company said it maintains a zero-tolerance approach towards harassment and coercion of any form, adding that employee safety and well-being remain a core focus. It also said further internal action would depend on the findings of the investigation.

Leadership Oversight

The matter has drawn wider attention within the technology industry, with employee groups calling for stronger workplace safeguards and a review of compliance mechanisms. Industry observers have also pointed to the importance of accessible escalation channels and confidence in grievance redressal systems at large campuses.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran later described the allegations as “gravely concerning and anguishing”, and said a thorough internal investigation was underway to establish the facts and identify those responsible. He added that TCS chief operating officer Aarthi Subramanian would lead the internal probe, with corrective measures to follow based on its findings.