Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M) have issued separate clarifications to the BSE stating that their respective export orders to Indonesia remain valid despite multiple objections raised by Indonesian local trade bodies.

In its filing dated March 2, 2026, Tata Motors said its Indonesian subsidiary, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, had entered into an agreement to supply 70,000 vehicles for deployment in the Southeast Asian market. The company had earlier disclosed the deal through a February 10, 2026 press release to stock exchanges.

Reiterating the status of the contract, Tata Motors said the order remains programme-driven and that advance payments have already been received. It added that supplies are set to commence shortly and will be executed in a phased manner as per the agreed schedule. The company clarified that local media coverage in Indonesia reflected a broader domestic policy discussion around imports and localisation, and not any demand-related issue or execution risk linked to its order.

Separately, M&M referred to its February 4, 2026 announcement regarding its largest-ever export order that includes 35,000 units of light commercial vehicles to be delivered to Agrinas Pangan Nusantara in 2026. The company said it has received advance payment against the order and has not received any communication from Indonesian authorities regarding suspension of supplies.

M&M further stated that there is no pending information or announcement that could have influenced its share price movement, adding that any volatility in the stock is purely market-driven.

A detailed ground check in Indonesia indicated that the debate stems from concerns raised by multiple trade agencies over the supply of fully built imported vehicles, with objections centred on potential impact to domestic manufacturing. However, both Indian automakers maintained that their respective contracts remain unaffected and on track.