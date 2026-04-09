Systematix Private Wealth has set an ambitious target of building Rs 38,000–40,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) over the next five years, as it formally launches its private wealth vertical to tap India’s expanding high net-worth investor base.

The firm has already built visibility on nearly Rs 8,000 crore and expects steady scale-up as it expands geographically and deepens its product suite. “We believe the opportunity in structured, research-led private wealth is significant. Our aspiration is to build close to Rs 40,000 crore of AUM over the next five years,” said Bhaskar Hazra, Joint Managing Director and CEO, Systematix Private Wealth.

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With an equity capital of around Rs 100-110 crore, the wealth management firm inthe first year, will operate across six cities, with plans to expand to 17 cities over a five-year horizon. Alongside metros, the expansion roadmap includes emerging wealth hubs such as Pune, Ahmedabad, Surat and Indore. In tier-II and tier-III markets, the firm plans to adopt a B2B as well as a B2C approach to broaden its footprint.

Specialised Client Segmentation

The private wealth business will focus on clients with a minimum investable surplus of Rs 5 crore. The target segments have been clearly defined: senior professionals including CEOs and CXOs (Rs 5 crore and above), business owners and family offices (Rs 50 crore and above), and corporate treasuries (Rs 100 crore and above).

“We are segmenting clients not just by ticket size but by lifecycle needs — whether it is accumulation, preservation or inter-generational transition. The idea is to offer differentiated solutions rather than a one-size-fits-all portfolio,” Hazra said.

The platform will operate on an open architecture model while leveraging the group’s in-house research and investment banking strengths, particularly in private markets and pre-IPO opportunities. A proprietary quantitative model has also been developed to identify mutual funds with a higher probability of delivering consistent alpha.

Quantitative Models

“Recency bias often distorts portfolio construction. Our back-testing shows nearly 70% of funds selected through our model remain consistent performers over the next four years,” said Partha Sengupta, Joint Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Systematix Private Wealth. Technology will be a key pillar of the offering, with AI-led analytics and a dedicated client interface aimed at delivering deeper portfolio insights. “India’s wealth creation story is only accelerating. There is ample room for disciplined, client-centric private wealth platforms to grow meaningfully,” he added.

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Hiring will be calibrated to the expansion roadmap. However, the company’s key differentiator is its retention‑first strategy. In an industry driven by relationship managers (RMs), it aims to turn its RMs into true partners in the organisation’s growth. To achieve this, the firm is offering them a stake in the company through ESOPs. The idea is simple, create a sense of ownership, deepen belonging, and shift the mindset from employee to entrepreneur, ensuring that those who build the business also share in its success.

“In terms of people, we will have about 80 in year one, including frontline, products and operations, going up to about 230 people by year five. That’s the journey we envisage over the next few years,” Hazra said. The firm is targeting an experienced talent pool, with average experience levels in the 12–15 year range. Market heads are expected to bring closer to two decades of experience. “We are looking at relatively senior people to build depth and credibility from the outset,” he added.