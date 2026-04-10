Swiggy co-founder Nandan Reddy has quit the online food and grocery delivery major with immediate effect, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Reddy is set to start his own venture and will spend more of his time building the new startup. He played a crucial role in setting up operations during Swiggy’s early days alongside co-founder and group CEO Sriharsha Majety.

While Reddy has held multiple positions at the firm, he was most recently leading Crew, Swiggy’s AI concierge offering. Food delivery CEO Rohit Kapoor will lead Crew going forward, according to sources aware of the matter. Aakash Bhotika, vice president at Swiggy who has worked on the product, will continue to steer operations.

Reddy is the second co-founder to exit Swiggy. He and Majety had started the company along with Rahul Jaimini, who quit in 2020 to start his own company, Pesto Tech. Swiggy’s other co-founder Phani Kishan, who also serves as chief growth officer, had joined as general manager in 2015 and was elevated to the position of co-founder in 2021.

“Nandan has been a vital collaborator and a visionary force throughout Swiggy’s evolution — from our beginnings in a single Bengaluru neighbourhood to becoming a nationwide platform serving millions. His steadfast commitment to our culture, innovation, and the consumer experience is woven into our DNA. While his daily presence will be missed, I look forward to the impact of his future endeavours,” Majety said.

Separately, Prosus’ board nomination at the company will change. Roger Clark Rabalais will resign as nominee director and Renan De Castro Alves Pinto, also an executive at Prosus, will replace him. Prosus is the single-largest shareholder in Swiggy with a stake of more than 20%.

Swiggy is also looking to enhance its board composition, proposing co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan and chief financial officer Rahul Bothra to join its board. The decision will be subject to shareholder approval.

Shares of Swiggy ended the trading session on April 10 at Rs 276 apiece, up 1.5% on the NSE.