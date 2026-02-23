India’s electricity transition is accelerating on paper, but the latest state-level data reveal a widening policy-performance gap that could slow investments, strain discom finances and complicate the clean power buildout just as demand from industry, EVs and data centres surges.

While renewable capacity has expanded rapidly at the national level, no single state has managed to deliver strong performance across decarbonisation, grid readiness and market reforms simultaneously, according to the Indian States’ Electricity Transition (SET) 2026 assessment by Ember and IEEFA.

The report, which tracks 21 states covering about 95% of India’s power demand, shows progress remains fragmented with some states racing ahead on clean capacity while others lag on discom health, storage deployment and policy enablers critical for large-scale private investment.

Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala emerged as green leaders

Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala emerged as leaders in cutting power-sector emissions, driven by higher renewable shares, energy efficiency gains and lower carbon intensity. Himachal Pradesh alone sourced around 65% of its electricity from renewables, while Karnataka’s green share stood near 37%, helping suppress emissions despite rising demand.

But strong decarbonisation has not translated into system readiness.

Delhi and Haryana topped the power ecosystem performance rankings, buoyed by reliable supply, strong rooftop solar penetration and relatively healthier discoms. Delhi met 100% of power demand in FY25, with distributed solar accounting for nearly three-fourths of its renewable capacity. Yet it remains weak on renewable additions and energy storage exposing limits to long-term clean growth.

The real policy fault line lies in market enablers the tools meant to crowd in private capital.

Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan scored well on regulatory reforms such as green tariffs, open access rules and time-of-day pricing designed to align demand with solar generation. However, these policy advances have not yet converted into stronger renewable shares or grid resilience.

“Progress in individual dimensions does not automatically translate into a system-wide electricity transition,” the report noted, underscoring the structural disconnect between capacity addition, grid preparedness and investor-friendly market design.

For investors, the uneven transition signals both opportunity and risk.

Maharashtra, Rajasthan rapidly scale renewable capacity

States like Maharashtra and Rajasthan are scaling renewable capacity rapidly but remain constrained by DISCOM performance, limited storage deployment and low participation in short-term power markets areas critical for integrating variable renewable energy. Gujarat and Assam show strong grid stability and regulatory frameworks but continue to underutilise vast renewable potential.

Meanwhile, eastern states such as West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha remain in early transition stages, with renewable shares below 10% of power procurement in some cases, weak smart metering rollout and heavy dependence on thermal power raising concerns around long-term energy security and carbon exposure.

The data also highlight why India’s clean power push now hinges less on generation targets and more on institutional reform.

Discom health emerged as one of the strongest determinants of transition readiness. States with improving utility finances and lower supply shortages were better positioned to absorb renewables, deploy distributed solar and participate in competitive power markets — all prerequisites for unlocking storage and flexible capacity investments.

Storage, in particular, remains a major bottleneck.

While pumped hydro projects are picking up in a few states such as Andhra Pradesh, battery energy storage deployment is still limited across most regions, threatening grid stability as solar and wind shares rise.

Policy experts warn that without faster reforms in distribution, pricing signals and grid flexibility, India risks building renewable capacity that cannot be efficiently absorbed undermining returns for developers and financiers.

“With electricity demand projected to surge on the back of industrial growth, EV adoption and data centres, state-level preparedness will increasingly determine where clean energy capital flows,” the report stressed.

The transition is underway, but uneven execution is creating a two-speed power sector.

For policymakers — megawatts alone will not deliver decarbonisation. Discom reform, storage markets, smart metering, and credible state-level clean power policies will now decide whether India’s electricity transition becomes an investment boom or a grid management crisis.