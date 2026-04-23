Razorpay has integrated Google Pay into its international payments gateway, becoming the first Indian payment aggregator to offer a card-based wallet checkout through the platform for cross-border transactions.

The integration allows Indian exporters to offer international customers a single-tap Google Pay checkout instead of manual card entry with CVV and OTP steps, a friction point the company says leads to high cart abandonment and revenue loss. The service operates under Razorpay’s Payment Aggregator Cross Border (PA-CB) licence from the Reserve Bank of India.

Industry forecasts project digital wallets will account for an estimated 65% of global e-commerce transaction value by 2030. Google Pay’s wide adoption across major international markets makes it a familiar payment option for overseas buyers, but Indian exporters have largely been locked into legacy card-only checkout flows.

“Indian businesses are no longer thinking of building their presence domestically first. They want to create products and have a reach that is global,” said Rahul Kothari, chief operating officer, Razorpay. “Enabling card payments through Google Pay on our international payment gateway is another step in that direction.”

The launch follows Razorpay’s earlier Apple Pay integration. With both wallets now available through a single integration alongside international cards, multi-currency processing and other global wallets, the company is positioning its cross-border stack for India’s total exports touched $825 billion in FY25, with the country targeting $2 trillion by 2030.