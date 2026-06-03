India on Wednesday pushed back against proposed US tariffs, clarifying that the levies are not yet final and that stakeholders can submit requests to participate in public hearings until June 22, 2026.

The hearings are scheduled for July 7, 2026. The clarification comes as Washington escalates its Section 301 trade proceedings, proposing additional tariffs on imports from 60 economies, including India, over concerns linked to import restrictions and forced labour practices.

In a statement, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said India is simultaneously continuing negotiations with the US to finalise a broader trade framework agreement announced earlier this year.

USTR proposes additional tariffs

This development comes after the conclusion of investigations by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) against 60 economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974.

“The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has concluded investigations against 60 economies, including India, regarding measures of these economies to prevent the import of goods. As a result, the USTR has proposed imposing additional tariffs on imports from the 60 economies under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974,” the ministry said.

According to the statement, products already covered under Section 232 tariffs and certain other categories have been excluded from the latest tariff proposals.

The USTR has also proposed a separate mechanism for textile and apparel imports that may allow a limited quantity of products from selected economies to enter the US market at lower tariff rates.

Public consultation process underway

The Ministry said the proposed tariffs are not yet final and remain under consultation. “As per the report, the proposed tariffs are not yet final and stakeholders can submit requests to participate in public hearings by 22 June 2026. Written comments can be submitted until 6 July 2026. Public hearings will be held on 7 July 2026,” the statement said.

The USTR will review the submissions and testimony received before taking a final decision on the proposed measures.

India continues engagement with US

New Delhi said it remains in active discussions with Washington on both the tariff issue and the broader bilateral trade framework.

“India remains engaged with the US on the matter as a part of Section 301 proceedings. India is also parallelly engaged with the US for finalisation of a framework agreement as was announced on 2nd February 2026 and in accordance with the joint statement released on 7th February 2026,” the ministry added.

The negotiations are part of wider India-US efforts to deepen economic ties and work toward a comprehensive Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Trade experts urge India to challenge tariff basis

Reacting to the USTR, trade experts said India should actively contest the legal basis of the proposed tariffs while using ongoing trade negotiations to seek relief from any additional duties, news agency ANI reported.

Ajay Srivastava, founder of the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), argued that the investigation extends beyond the traditional scope of Section 301.

“The investigation is not based on allegations that Indian exports are produced using forced labour. Rather, the USTR action focuses on whether countries prohibit imports made with forced labour in third countries,” ANI quoted Srivastava as saying.

He added that India should oppose broad country-wide tariff actions when concerns may relate only to specific products or regions.

GTRI also viewed the move as part of a wider negotiating strategy by Washington ahead of trade talks. “GTRI views the 12.5% tariffs as part of a broader effort by Washington to increase pressure on India through Section 301 investigations and tariffs,” Srivastava said.

He suggested India should treat the Bilateral Trade Agreement negotiations and Section 301 investigations as separate tracks and remain prepared to legally challenge any punitive measures.

India-US trade ties remain strong

Despite ongoing tariff disputes, the US continues to remain one of India’s largest trading partners. During the 2025-26 financial year, India’s exports to the US rose to USD 87.3 billion, while imports from the US increased to USD 52.9 billion.