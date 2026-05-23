Third fuel price hike: Fuel prices continued to rise across the country on Saturday, with petrol and diesel rates increasing by up to 91 paise per litre, marking the third hike in less than 10 days amid elevated global energy prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In Delhi, the price of petrol was raised by 87 paise per litre, taking the retail rate from Rs 98.64 to Rs 99.51 per litre. Diesel prices were increased by 91 paise, climbing from Rs 91.58 to Rs 92.49 per litre, according to a report by PTI.

The latest revision follows a series of increases initiated by state-owned oil marketing companies on May 15, when they resumed passing on higher international energy costs to consumers in a calibrated manner. Prior to Saturday’s hike, fuel prices were increased by Rs 3 per litre on May 15 and by another 90 paise on May 19.

With the latest revision, petrol and diesel prices have risen by nearly Rs 5 per litre in less than two weeks, adding to inflationary concerns and increasing transportation costs for consumers and businesses alike.

Check city-wise Petrol and Diesel rate list

City Name Petrol Price Diesel Price New Delhi ₹99.51 ₹92.49 Mumbai ₹108.49 ₹95.02 Chennai ₹105.31 ₹96.30 Kolkata ₹110.64 ₹97.02 Bangalore ₹106.79 ₹94.90 Hyderabad ₹111.33 ₹99.61 Ahmedabad ₹98.35 ₹94.07 Pune ₹107.90 ₹94.40 Jaipur ₹108.59 ₹94.12 Lucknow ₹98.60 ₹91.72 Chandigarh ₹98.17 ₹86.36 Patna ₹109.98 ₹95.68

Staggered price hikes and pressure on refiners

India is one of the last major economies globally to pass on higher energy costs to consumers after the ripples of US-Israel and Iran war disrupted fuel costs worldwide. Opposition parties have alleged in the past that the NDA government delayed the price hikes until after recent state polls to avoid electoral backlash.

Petrol and diesel prices have increased by nearly Rs 5 per litre through three revisions in the last eight days. State-run oil marketing companies are implementing the increases in a staggered manner.

Earlier this week, the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) chairman said the company is still incurring under-recoveries of Rs 25-30 per litre on diesel and Rs 10-14 per litre on petrol, even after the recent hikes. The oil ministry has ruled out financial support for refiners, according to the last update.