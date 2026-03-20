Nvidia will sell 1 million of its graphics processing unit chips, along with a host of the AI giant’s other offerings, to Amazon.com’s cloud computing unit by 2027, a Nvidia executive told Reuters on Thursday.

Nvidia and Amazon Web Services said this week that AWS had reached a deal to buy its 1 million GPUs but had not disclosed the ⁠precise ​timing of the deal. Ian Buck, vice president of hyperscale and high-performance computing at Nvidia, told Reuters on Thursday that the sales would start this year and extend through 2027.

Nvidia sees $1 trillion opportunity for Rubin and Blackwell chips

That is the same time ​frame ​through which Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said ⁠the company sees an overall sales opportunity of $1 trillion for its Rubin and Blackwell families of chips.

Nvidia ‌and Amazon did not disclose the financial terms of their deal. But Buck told Reuters the transaction contains a broad mix of Nvidia chips beyond the 1 million GPUs, including Nvidia’s Spectrum networking chips and the Groq chips that Nvidia released this week after its $17 billion licensing deal with an AI ⁠chip startup late last ⁠year.

AWS to use multiple Nvidia chips for faster AI inference

In particular, AWS plans to use a combination of Nvidia’s Groq chips, along with six ⁠others from ‌Nvidia, for more efficient inference, the name for the ​process by which AI systems generate answers ‌and carry out tasks on behalf of users.

“Inference is hard. It’s wickedly hard,” Buck told Reuters. “To be the ‌best at inference, ​it is ​not ​a one chip pony. We actually use all seven chips.”

The deal also includes putting Nvidia’s Connect ​X and Spectrum X networking gear in AWS ⁠data centers. That move is significant because AWS data centers use custom networking equipment that AWS has spent years perfecting.

“They’re still going to ‌do that, ⁠of course,” Buck said. “But we are collaborating now on deploying Connect X and Spectrum X for those ​important workloads and biggest customers across AI with AWS.”