The US Food and Drug Administration’s (USFDA) approval of Zaynich last week marked more than the arrival of a new antibiotic. It validated a two-decade wager by Wockhardt chairman Habil F Khorakiwala on an area of drug research that much of the global pharmaceutical industry had gradually moved away from.

Developing a new drug is among the riskiest undertakings in the pharmaceutical industry. The odds become even more challenging in antibiotics, where scientific hurdles are high and commercial incentives often limited. New antibiotics are typically reserved for severe infections to slow the emergence of resistance, restricting their use and making it difficult for companies to recover investments in research and development.

Against this backdrop, Khorakiwala chose to persist. Over more than two decades, Wockhardt invested about $800 million across six novel antibiotic molecules, focusing on the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The strategy culminated in the approval of Zaynich, a new antibiotic developed entirely by Wockhardt scientists. The company says the drug is the first new chemical entity to be invented, developed and commercialised by an Indian pharmaceutical firm. Wockhardt plans to launch Zaynich in the US by the end of calendar year 2026 or early 2027 and estimates peak global sales potential of $1-2 billion, with the US accounting for nearly half of that market.

The achievement is significant not only because of the science involved but also because of the odds stacked against any drug discovery programme. Industry data show that only a small fraction of experimental medicines entering development ultimately receive regulatory approval. For Indian pharmaceutical companies, whose global success has largely been built on manufacturing affordable generic medicines, the journey from laboratory discovery to commercialisation has remained particularly elusive.

Compliance Hurdle Barriers

The path to Zaynich was far from straightforward. While continuing to fund research, Wockhardt spent years dealing with regulatory challenges in its key export markets. The company repeatedly came under scrutiny from the USFDA over manufacturing practices at some of its facilities. In 2017, the regulator issued a warning letter related to good manufacturing practice deficiencies at Wockhardt’s Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat. The scrutiny affected operations and weighed on investor sentiment at a time when the company was already facing questions over the returns from long-gestation research projects.

For many companies, such circumstances would have prompted a shift in priorities towards preserving cash and strengthening existing businesses. Khorakiwala, however, continued to back antibiotic research. The first signs of success emerged in 2024 when Wockhardt launched Nafithromycin, India’s first indigenously discovered antibiotic in more than three decades. Zaynich has now taken that journey further by securing approval in the world’s largest pharmaceutical market.

Beyond Generics

The persistence reflects Khorakiwala’s long-held belief that Indian pharmaceutical companies must move beyond generics and participate more actively in innovation-led drug development. He has consistently maintained that long-term competitiveness would require Indian firms to build intellectual property and invest in original research rather than relying solely on manufacturing strengths.

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That willingness to take unconventional bets has appeared elsewhere in his career as well. Early on, he pushed ahead with plans to establish manufacturing facilities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, then Aurangabad, despite concerns about building operations away from established pharmaceutical hubs. Wockhardt was also among the early Indian pharmaceutical companies to enter biotechnology and later expanded internationally through acquisitions in Europe and the US.

Today, Wockhardt remains much smaller than several of India’s largest pharmaceutical companies. But the approval of Zaynich has placed it at the centre of a conversation that extends beyond one company. At a time when health authorities around the world are warning about the growing threat of drug-resistant infections, the approval demonstrates that an Indian company can successfully pursue high-risk, innovation-led research in a field where global breakthroughs have become increasingly rare.

Whether Zaynich ultimately achieves the commercial potential projected by Wockhardt will become clear only over the next few years. What is already evident is that the approval has delivered something Indian pharmaceutical companies have long sought: proof that a homegrown firm can take a molecule from discovery to the world’s most tightly regulated drug market. For Khorakiwala, it represents the culmination of a bet that survived scientific uncertainty, regulatory setbacks and years of scepticism about whether the investment would ever pay off.