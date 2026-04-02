Jubilant Foodworks on Wednesday said that it had renewed its master franchise agreement for operating Domino’s stores in the country for a 15-year term. The company said that it had the option to further extend the agreement by 10 years.

Tale of Two Franchises

The announcement comes within days of the company saying it would exit its Dunkin’ franchise agreement in India at the end of calendar 2026. This will bring the curtains down on a 15-year partnership that struggled to acquire scale. In contrast, the Domino’s partnership remains the most successful for Jubilant FoodWorks, giving the company over 95% of its revenue.

In an exchange filing, the company said the renewal of the franchise agreement with Domino’s happened on March 31, 2026. “

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Regional Consolidation

Separately, the company’s existing exclusive franchise rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza stores in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have also been renewed and the parties have agreed to execute new master franchise agreements for Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in a form that is similar to the India agreement, the company said.

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As of December 31, 2025, Jubilant FoodWorks operated 2,489 Domino’s stores across India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.