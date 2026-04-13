Iranian crude has returned to India after a seven-year gap, with two cargoes totalling about 4 million barrels reaching Indian shores amid a temporary easing of US sanctions and tightening global oil supplies.

A very large crude carrier (VLCC), MT JAYA, carrying around 2 million barrels of crude from Iran’s Kharg Island, docked at Paradip port on April 9, according to Kpler data — the first such delivery since 2019 when sanctions halted flows.

“Paradip Port Authority welcomes MT JAYA… further strengthening its role as a vital gateway for India’s energy imports,” the port authority said, adding that the vessel delivered 277,321 metric tonne of crude oil to the IOCL Paradip refinery.

Another cargo is close behind. VLCC Felicity, also carrying about 2 million barrels, is currently anchored near Sikka, taking total recent purchases to roughly 4 million barrels, Kpler tracking showed.

Backdrop of cargo arrival

The arrivals follow a US decision on March 21 to temporarily suspend sanctions on Iranian crude already loaded on tankers, allowing shipments to flow into the market to ease supply pressures.

The government had earlier confirmed the development. “India imports crude oil from 40+ countries… Amid Middle East supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports…,” the petroleum ministry said on April 4.

It remains unclear which refiners bought the cargoes, though Indian Oil Corp operates the Paradip refinery, while Reliance Industries and Bharat Petroleum receive crude at Sikka.

Iran was once among India’s top suppliers, with imports peaking at over 5 lakh barrels per day in 2018, or about 11.5% of total imports, before US sanctions forced a halt in May 2019.