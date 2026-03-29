The Indian Express on Sunday unveiled its 100 Most Powerful Indians 2026 list. While politicians and bureaucrats dominate the list, the names from India Inc. stood out not just for their political proximity but for the sheer economic weight they carry. Ten of India’s most consequential corporate leaders feature on the list — among them Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, whose combined net worth alone crosses $161.9 billion according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index.

Collectively, these ten leaders helm conglomerates spanning telecom, energy, infrastructure, banking, steel, software, retail, and aviation, making them not merely rich individuals but structural pillars of the Indian economy.

1. Mukesh Ambani – Rank 12

Mukesh Ambani is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. The group spans energy, telecom, and retail and is the country’s largest private-sector corporation. Bloomberg’s Index values Ambani’s fortune at about $89.4 billion.

2. Gautam Adani – Rank 13

Gautam Adani is the founder and chairman of the Adani Group. Over the past years, he has built India’s most expansive infrastructure businesses across ports, power, airports, logistics and transmission. Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index places his net worth about $72.5 billion.

3. Noel Tata – Rank 19

Noel Tata is the head of the Tata Trusts and is also associated with several Tata Group companies. The Tata Trusts remain central to the governance architecture of the wider Tata group.

4. Uday Kotak – Rank 46

Uday Kotak started Kotak Mahindra Bank and remains one of the most recognisable names in the Indian banking sector. As per Bloomberg, the billionaire is the owner of roughly a quarter of the bank’s shares, while the lender itself has more than $85 billion in assets and over 2,150 branches.

5. Sanjiv Bajaj – Rank 47

Sanjiv Bajaj is the Chairman and Managing Director of Bajaj Finserv. His prominence reflects the rising weight of financial services in India’s corporate sector. Bajaj Finserv is a diversified player spanning loans, insurance, cards, wealth products and investments.

6. Sajjan Jindal – Rank 51

Sajjan Jindal is the Chairman and Managing Director of JSW Group. Under his leadership, JSW has grown into a broad-based industrial group with a footprint of $23 billion across steel, cement, energy, infrastructure, and related sectors.

7. Sunil Bharti Mittal – Rank 53

Sunil Bharti Mittal is the founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises. Bharti Airtel operates in 17 countries and serves more than 490 million customers and ranks among the world’s biggest mobile service providers by subscriber base.

8. N Chandrasekaran – Rank 60

N Chandrasekaran is the head of Tata Sons. As chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company and promoter of Tata group companies. He sits at the centre of a conglomerate whose interests run from software and autos to steel, consumer brands, and airlines.

9. Kiran Nadar – Rank 79

Kiran Nadar is the head of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art and a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation. Her place on the list reflects a wider kind of influence, one that draws from philanthropy, culture and education.

10. Kumar Mangalam Birla – Rank 91

Kumar Mangalam Birla is the head of the Aditya Birla Group. He leads a conglomerate with interests spanning metals, textiles, chemicals, finance, retail, telecom, and finance. As per Bloomberg’s Index values his fortune is valued at about $21.1 billion.

Their presence on a list otherwise dominated by politicians and bureaucrats is itself a statement that how deeply corporate India has woven itself into the country’s power architecture.