Billionaire businessman Gautam Adani has once again emerged as the richest man in Asia — surpassing Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Adani group stocks have surged since the US Justice Department dismissed fraud charges against the company last month. Gautam Adani has seen his personal fortune surge by nearly $10 billion over the past two weeks.

Data from the Forbes Realtime Billionaires’ List outlines the sharp surge — with Adani gaining $2.5 billion in a single day this week. His current net worth stands at $89.2 billion. He is the richest man in Asia and also ranks 23rd in the world.

Who are the top 10 richest people in Asia?

According to Forbes, Adani leads the list with a net worth of $89.2 billion. Mukesh Ambani follows closely behind with a real-time net worth of $88 billion. The top three are rounded out by Masayoshi Son and his $87 billion fortune. The three businessmen currently occupy successive spots on the global leaderboard — from #23 to #25.

Top 10 richest people in Asia