The Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), now in its fifth edition, has grown into one of the most credible platforms recognising women who lead with vision, resilience and impact. An initiative of The Financial Express in partnership with FICCI-FLO, the awards celebrate women who are not just building successful enterprises but also reshaping India’s entrepreneurial landscape.

Set to take place in Mumbai on Saturday evening, this year’s edition promises to showcase an inspiring line-up of achievers whose journeys reflect grit, innovation and the courage to break barriers. Over the years, the awards have attracted enormous interest from across India Inc, emerging as an aspirational forum that honours women who combine leadership with integrity and purpose.

At a time when the global business environment is marked by uncertainty and rapid technological disruption, platforms such as these assume greater significance. The Express Awards offer women entrepreneurs an opportunity to engage with the stories and experiences of peers who have navigated challenges — from raising capital to breaking through the proverbial glass ceiling. In doing so, they highlight how women leaders are increasingly shaping India’s economic, entrepreneurial, cultural and social landscape.

The winners have been selected by a distinguished jury comprising leaders whose own professional journeys have inspired generations of entrepreneurs. Chaired by Deepak Parekh, former chairman of HDFC, the jury comprised Zia Mody, co-founder and managing partner, AZB & Partners; Mallika Srinivasan, chairman and managing director, TAFE – Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd; Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals; and Anjali Bansal, founding partner, Avaana Capital.

The evening will see members of the jury sharing their insights on the larger business environment and the unique challenges faced by women entrepreneurs. The focus, based on the feedback on what many would want to hear from the distinguished members of the jury, will be on raising capital in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and Donald Trump. The members of the jury will then be joined by Anant Goenka, executive director, The Indian Express Group, to give away the awards.

This year, Zia Mody was the unanimous choice for the Lifetime Achievement Award (she recused herself from the deliberations). The other awardees represent a remarkable cross-section of women shaping modern India: Jayshree Ullal (technology), Guneet Monga Kapoor (entertainment), Vinati Saraf Mutreja (legacy entrepreneur), Neha Bansal (lifestyle), Geetha Manjunath (health & wellness), Priya Krishnan (education and skill development), Rohini Nilekani (social impact), Mariam Mammen Mathew (media), Ruchi Kalra (finance), and Preiti Patel, who will receive the FICCI-FLO Award this year.

The awards have consistently drawn some of the biggest names from India Inc. Last year’s gathering included Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Swati Piramal, Venu Srinivasan, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Meher Pudumjee, Ektaa Kapoor, Kiran Rao and Lakshmi Venu, among several other industry leaders.