AvenuesAI Limited is set to make a strategic minority investment of up to 2.5% in Ratnaafin Capital, a fast-growing non-banking financial company (NBFC) with a lending book of over ₹2,000 crore, as part of its broader plan to build an AI-driven embedded finance and digital lending ecosystem through partnerships with specialised lenders.

The company informed stock exchanges on Friday that its board has approved the proposed investment, marking a key step in its evolving financial services strategy.

The move reflects AvenuesAI’s shift towards a “liability-light” lending model, where the company positions itself as a technology-led distribution and orchestration platform, while credit underwriting, capital deployment and balance-sheet risk remain with regulated NBFC partners.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of AvenuesAI Limited, said the strategy is designed to combine artificial intelligence capabilities with strong financial institution partnerships to scale digital lending solutions.

Under the proposed framework, AvenuesAI plans to pursue a series of minority investments in select NBFCs to build a diversified ecosystem for embedded finance. The focus will be on leveraging data, AI infrastructure and digital distribution networks to improve credit access and delivery efficiency, particularly in the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment.

Ratnaafin Capital, an RBI-registered NBFC backed by the Ratnamani Sanghvi Family Group and headquartered in Ahmedabad, specialises in SME lending and has emerged as a growing player in the new-age lending space. AvenuesAI believes the partnership will help combine its digital capabilities with Ratnaafin’s lending expertise to unlock new embedded credit opportunities.

The company plans to utilise its platforms, including CCAvenue, Rediff and RediffPay, to enable merchant-focused lending products such as working capital finance and invoice discounting. These offerings will be delivered through partner NBFCs, allowing risk and underwriting to remain within regulated financial entities while AvenuesAI focuses on technology, analytics and distribution.

Alongside this, the company is developing AI-based risk monitoring and credit intelligence frameworks aimed at enabling more customised lending products across its ecosystem.

With this investment, AvenuesAI signals its entry into a broader role in India’s evolving digital credit landscape—moving beyond a traditional technology and payments platform to become an enabler of AI-led financial infrastructure partnerships.