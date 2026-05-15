Adani Airport Holdings on Thursday announced a deal with hospitality firm IHG Hotels & Resorts to develop five hotels across key airport-linked and high-growth urban destinations, including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The agreement will add close to 1,500 keys across multiple brands and locations, Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) said.

The pact also marks the debut of IHG’s luxury lifestyle boutique brand, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, in the domestic market. The five hotels will be developed across Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the company said. AAHL currently operates airports in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Mangalore and Thiruvananthapuram.

“As the Adani Group expands its presence across hospitality and airport-led urban infrastructure, our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem,” said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises (AEL). The portfolio includes a Kimpton hotel in Jaipur as well as Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express hotels.

“We are building this platform in partnership with leading international hotel brands that bring global standards, operational excellence and scale. Our collaboration with IHG Hotels & Resorts, and the development of five hotels across key gateway destinations, marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term travel and economic growth,” he added.

Kimpton is known for its design-led hotels, chef-driven dining experiences and boutique luxury positioning.

“The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India’s hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike,” said Sudeep Jain, managing director, South-West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

IHG Hotels & Resorts currently operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has a pipeline of 98 additional hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.AAHL said it is reimagining airports as integrated urban ecosystems that combine aviation with hospitality, retail, commercial and social infrastructure. Through its airport city developments spanning approximately 663 acres across key cities, the company is building mixed-use destinations designed to enhance travel experiences while driving long-term economic and urban growth, it said.