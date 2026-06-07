India’s growth trajectory remains robust and worries that rising crude prices will derail the economy are a narrative problem, not reality, Neelkanth Mishra, India’s newly appointed Executive Director at the World Bank, told news agency ANI.

Mishra, who also serves on the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, argued that structural strengths, favourable sectoral indicators and India’s unique refining position leave the country better placed than many energy importers to absorb higher oil costs without a severe hit to growth.

“If our growth was 7.1% despite fiscal and monetary tightening, it means without that, growth would have been higher,” Neelkanth Mishra said, recalling FY25’s resilient performance amid policy headwinds. He estimated that, with recent monetary tailwinds, accelerating credit growth and a broadly unchanged budgeted deficit, the economy was expanding at “over 8% till February‑March 2026.”

Citing on‑the‑ground indicators, he pointed to 29% year‑on‑year car sales growth in the month of May, strong mall footfalls and high‑single‑digit cement demand- the latter signalling genuine consumption rather than inventory build‑up. “You can’t build inventory of cement…whatever is being bought is being consumed,” he noted, arguing these data make a gloomy narrative hard to sustain.

Why crude vulnerability of India is limited?

Neelkanth Mishra explained that India’s exposure to oil shocks is moderated by its refining and marketing structure. “Because our oil marketing companies are also refiners, they benefit from refining margins when diesel cracks rise,” he said, walking through an illustrative comparison- when pre‑war crude traded at about USD 70/barrel with a USD 20 diesel crack, landed costs were roughly USD 90.

At peak disruption, with crude near USD 100 and diesel cracks up to USD 50, many countries faced implicit landed costs near USD 150; India’s effective landed cost was nearer USD 120 because refining margins cushioned the pass‑through. With diesel cracks cooling and oil around USD 94–95/barrel, World Bank’s Mishra argued “India does not need to raise any further fuel prices.”

He added that the feared implicit subsidy of Rs 20–30 per litre is unlikely to materialise; an Rs 8/litre cushion would suffice given recent easing from inventory releases by China and the US.

Quantifying the headwind and policy implications

Neelkanth Mishra put a number on the shock- “At USD 100/barrel, oil creates a 2% drag on growth”- likening the effect to an aircraft slowing from 900 to 700 km per hour because of headwinds. Even so, he said, the economy can sustain growth near 7.5–8% if fiscal discipline continues and domestic demand remains strong.

He later suggested that some temporary fiscal measures- for example, fertilizer price caps- may be avoidable by March 2027 as oil futures have moderated toward USD 80/barrel. “At USD 80, the economy can re‑accelerate,” Mishra said, while warning that the currency is the “only serious vulnerability” he sees in the near term.

Fiscal discipline, domestic demand and the energy transition

World Bank’s Mishra emphasised that India enters this shock with firmer fiscal management than in past episodes and that unlike pure importers, India’s refining surplus and integrated OMC‑refiner model reduce the scale of direct pass‑through to end users. He underlined the combination of robust domestic demand, receding monetary restraints and improving credit flow as the core supports for near‑term momentum.

Still, he acknowledged energy price shocks remain a risk and that managing market sentiment and narrative will be important until official data confirm resilience.

“This is a narrative problem, not reality,” he said, urging communicators and policymakers to let incoming data- sales, consumption and industrial indicators- do the talking.

Mishra’s view may reassure markets and businesses that India’s growth story is intact, but it also flags areas to watch like- currency movements, diesel crack volatility and the evolution of global inventories. For investors and corporate planners, the message is that while headline crude spikes are disruptive, structural buffers- refining margins, fiscal discipline and domestic demand strength- can blunt the worst impacts. Financial markets will likely remain sensitive to developments in West Asia and inventory flows from major consumers such as China and the United States.