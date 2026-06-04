Infosys has reported its highest-ever number of employees earning over Rs 1 crore a year, even as the technology industry faces growing questions about the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on jobs.

The Bengaluru-based IT services company stated in its annual performance review report that 130 employees earned more than Rs 1 crore during financial year 2026, up 16% from 112 employees in FY 2025.

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The rise comes after a mixed trend over the last few years. The number of crore-plus employees had fallen to 103 in FY24 from 124 in FY23 before recovering to 112 in FY25. Prior to FY22, the count had remained below 100, stated the Infosys annual report.

How did number of crore-plus earners rise?

Infosys attributed the increase largely to changes in the perquisite value of stock incentives that were granted in earlier years and exercised during FY26. Salary revisions also contributed to higher compensation levels for a section of employees.

The company also retained more of its highest-paid employees during the year. Only 22 employees in the crore-plus category left the company in FY26. By comparison, around 67 such employees had exited over the previous two financial years combined.

The data disclosed in the annual report covers only India-based employees who remained on the company’s rolls for the entire financial year. Employees who joined or left during the year are not included because they did not complete a full-year tenure. The figures also exclude the remuneration of the company’s ten highest-paid employees, whose compensation details appear separately in the Board’s Report.

It comes at a time when the software services sector is assessing how generative AI could reshape traditional business models and workforce requirements. Many technology firms have been focusing on productivity improvements, automation and AI-led transformation while trying to maintain growth.

What does Infosys expect for hiring and headcount?

Despite ongoing changes in the technology landscape, Infosys does not expect its overall workforce to shrink by the end of FY27. The company said demand for lateral hiring remains healthy and supports its workforce plans.

Infosys intends to hire 20,000 college graduates during FY27, matching its recruitment target from the previous year. The company believes fresh talent will remain important as clients continue investing in digital transformation and technology projects.

The company’s workforce expanded modestly during FY26. Infosys had 328,594 employees on a consolidated basis as of March 31, 2026, compared with 323,578 a year earlier. This translates into a net addition of roughly 5,000 employees during the financial year, according to the annual report. On a standalone basis, the company employed 252,753 people at the end of March.

Financially, Infosys delivered steady growth during FY26. Revenue rose 10% year-on-year to around Rs 1.8 lakh crore, while net profit increased 10.2% to Rs 29,440 crore. Employee benefit expenses climbed 11% to Rs 95,094 crore and accounted for about 53% of total revenue.