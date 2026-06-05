The Adani‑led Dharavi redevelopment project, one of Asia’s largest urban renewal schemes, promises to convert Mumbai’s dense informal settlement into a smart‑city precinct, multi‑modal transport hub and significant commercial real‑estate opportunity while rehabilitating more than 1,25,000 homes, according to an HSBC report summarising a panel at the Adani Annual Conference 2026.

A large commercial prize near BKC

HSBC highlights the project’s potential to unlock substantial financial value through 130 million square feet (msf) of free‑sale real estate located about five kilometres from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s central business district. Executed as a public‑private partnership in which the Government of Maharashtra holds a 20 per cent stake and the Adani Group 80 per cent, the redevelopment covers about 225 msf in total- roughly 95 msf of rehabilitation area and 130 msf earmarked for commercial sale.

“Dharavi project offers 95 msf of redevelopment…. it will be a congregation of a smart city, multi‑modal transport hub, public space, and rehabilitation of homes,” the HSBC report quotes, reflecting remarks made during the session “Transforming Dharavi- A Model for Inclusive Urban Renewal” by Pranav Adani and Anil Sardana, CEO of Navbharat Mega Developers.

Housing rehabilitation and social infrastructure

The plan focuses first on rehousing- about 1,25,000 housing units will be built for more than one million current residents, with roughly half to be provided within Dharavi and the balance across six locations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. HSBC says the Adani Group expects the rehabilitation phase to be completed over the next seven to eight years, with the first building on Indian Railways land slated for handover in December 2026 and construction of around 30,000 units planned to be underway in FY27.

Beyond homes, the project includes schools, healthcare facilities, sports centres, green spaces and pedestrian walkways intended to raise living standards and create a modern urban ecosystem for former slum residents.

Transport and infrastructure as value multipliers

A central element of the redevelopment is major transport infrastructure intended to increase land value and connectivity- a multi‑modal transport hub with three metro stations, bus depots and associated last‑mile improvements. HSBC frames the transport nodes and public spaces as key enablers that will make the free‑sale area attractive for office, retail and hospitality developers and investors.

Execution scale and timeline

HSBC emphasised the scale and complexity of execution. The project spans about 600 acres and will rehabilitate residents involved in longstanding local industries- pottery, food processing, leather goods and plastic recycling- that currently support livelihoods for over a million people. The Adani Group plans to provide 10 years of operations and maintenance support for rehabilitated housing units, underscoring a long‑term service commitment beyond construction.

Environmental and public‑realm investments

The redevelopment also contains substantial environmental interventions that could improve both quality of life and asset values. Planned measures include cleaning the Mithi River and the Deonar dumping ground, developing a six‑kilometre mangrove creek and creating a Marine Drive‑style promenade along the Mithi River. These initiatives, HSBC argues, will help integrate Dharavi into Mumbai’s broader urban fabric and could raise the attractiveness and pricing of surrounding commercial projects.

Investor and financing implications

For investors and developers, Dharavi offers a rare large‑lot opportunity within close proximity to central Mumbai. HSBC’s report signals potential demand from office, residential and retail segments as connectivity and public amenities improve. The project’s mix of rehabilitation obligations and free‑sale inventory, coupled with government participation, may shape risk allocation, financing structures and phased monetisation strategies.

Given the scale, developers and financial institutions will need to factor in long execution timelines, social obligations and environmental remediation costs. Yet, if delivered on schedule, the project could materially expand Mumbai’s investable real‑estate stock and generate significant returns for stakeholders who can manage delivery risk.

Combining massive rehabilitation with new commercial inventory, transport upgrades and environmental restoration, the Dharavi redevelopment is being pitched as a model of inclusive urban renewal that also represents a major commercial and investment play in India’s largest city.