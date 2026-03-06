US Representative Chip Roy is expressing strong opinions regarding immigration, advocating for a complete pause on all immigration to the United States. Roy is calling for the immediate passage of the PAUSE Act and the SAVE AMERICA Act.

Here’s a run down on the PAUSE Act and the SAVE AMERICA Act, introduced by Chip Roy.

PAUSE Act

Chip Roy introduced the PAUSE Act, which is supported by conservative groups and seeks to prohibit practically all US immigration except for tourist visas. The measure proposes terminating OPT, altering H-1B rules by restricting status changes, and freezing admissions until security prerequisites are met.

The PAUSE Act would halt practically all legal immigration admissions until states are given the authority to admit only U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to their public schools.

The PAUSE Act also attempts to stop the practice of automatic birthright citizenship by granting US citizenship to youngsters only if one of their parents is a US citizen or a green card holder.

Chip Roy’s PAUSE Act aims to halt all immigration and calls for a change of the H-1B program, as well as the complete elimination of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. The PAUSE Act proposes removing the H-1B visa program’s ‘adjustment of status’ and completely eliminating the OPT program. Essentially, the PAUSE Act seeks to halt all immigration to the United States unless specific criteria are met, including the elimination of OPT and changes to H-1B laws.

SAVE ACT

The ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’ or the ‘SAVE America Act’ proposes significant changes to the voter registration process in the US. SAVE AMERICA ACT aims to amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.

SAVE AMERICA ACT not only asks for documentary proof of US citizenship but also asks the applicant the question, ‘Are you a citizen of the United States?’ If the applicant answers in the affirmative, then they are required to furnish documentary proof of United States citizenship.

SAVE AMERICA ACT aims to mandate proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections. The options available to prove citizenship include a passport, a military ID proving U.S. birth, a REAL ID-compliant ID proving citizenship, a government-issued photo ID proving U.S. birth, or another government-issued photo ID accompanied by a birth certificate, or a document proving naturalization. Therefore, all green-card holder turned US citizens through naturalization are allowed to register to vote.

The other big change is the way mail-in applicants complete their registration. The SAVE America Act compels state governments to make sure that only citizens register and requires mail-in applicants to provide proof of citizenship in person.