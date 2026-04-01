President Donald Trump is likely to attend Wednesday’s Supreme Court hearing on birthright citizenship, becoming the first sitting president to do so.

The president’s formal schedule for April 1 includes a visit to the Supreme Court, where justices will hear Trump’s appeal of a lower court decision that overturned his executive order limiting birthright citizenship.

On April 1, the Supreme Court will hear arguments about whether President Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship meets constitutional and legal requirements.

On January 20, 2025, President Trump issued an executive order titled ‘Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,’ which stipulates that American citizenship can only be granted to children whose parents are US citizens or have a US Green Card.

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Following the passage of Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, many states filed lawsuits, claiming that it violated the Fourteenth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Here’s what the Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution says on Citizenship – The Fourteenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution guarantees citizenship to all children born in the United States, regardless of race, color, or ancestry. The Fourteenth Amendment’s Citizenship Clause states,” all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”

However, Solicitor General D. John Sauer, in Supreme Court filings, contended that the 14th Amendment was intended to provide citizenship to freed slaves and their descendants, excluding children of undocumented or temporarily present parents.

He stated that the view that the Constitution guarantees citizenship by birth has been incorrectly interpreted for over a century, and the president is now attempting to remedy that “misreading.”

Trump’s Executive Order prevents children of unlawfully or temporarily present mothers from acquiring U.S. citizenship unless the father is a Lawful Permanent Resident or U.S. citizen. That means, Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship will ensure that parents on valid non-immigrant visas, including H-1B ( worker visa) and F-1 visas ( student visa), can only apply for dependent visas for their newborn children.

Perhaps anticipating an unfavorable decision in the birthright citizenship issue, Trump stated on Truth Social that the Supreme Court “will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion.”