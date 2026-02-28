Germany is a major international destination and the most popular non-English-speaking country to study in. According to DAAD estimates, approximately 405,000 international students are now enrolled in Germany. With over 50,000 students, Indians are the largest group of international students in German universities.

Whether you can start studying in Germany right away depends on whether your school-leaving certificate is recognized and meets the standards for higher education admission in Germany. To study in Germany, make sure your school-leaving certificate is recognized, and you are eligible for subject-related or general admissions.

Do I need to speak German to study in Germany?

Most higher education institutions in Germany require at least B2 level German language skills, which can be proven through a language certificate or an on-site test. International degree or postgraduate programs taught in English are exempt from these requirements, but applicants must demonstrate their English language skills.

Will I need a visa or a residence permit to study in Germany?

To study in Germany, you will require a visa or a residence permit, depending on your place of origin and the length of your stay.

EU or EEA citizens can study in Germany without a visa or residence permit, requiring a valid ID card or passport. A visa is not required for students from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, or the United States, or those from Andorra, Brazil, El Salvador, Honduras, Monaco, or San Marino who don’t work in Germany after studies.

Prospective students from other countries need a visa to study in Germany, which can be applied for at a German embassy or consulate. If accepted to a higher education institution, a student visa can be applied for. Prospective student visas can be converted into a residence permit for studying once in Germany, but tourist visas cannot be converted into student visas later.

ALSO READ Good news for international students in Australia as work hour limit may rise to 60 hours per fortnight from July 2026

Will I need to show proof of my financial resources?

To obtain a visa to Germany, applicants must provide proof of financial resources, ensuring they can afford living and studying costs. Currently, you must prove that you have 992 euros per month at your disposal. Financial resources can be proven through parental income, blocked account funds, bank guarantees, or receipt of a recognized scholarship.

Can I apply to all German institutions?

There are two types of admission restrictions in Germany: those determined locally, which means they only apply at certain higher education institutions, and those that apply throughout Germany. If your intended degree programme has no admission restrictions, you can usually enrol directly.

ALSO READ B1/B2 visa holders who skip USCIS approval before enrolling in US universities risk lifetime immigration ban

Checking credentials

If you have a school-leaving certificate from an EU country, the EEA (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway), or Switzerland that allows you to study there, you are normally entitled to study in Germany. If your school-leaving certificate was issued from a different country, you will likely need to finish two or three semesters of comparable study in your native country or attend a Studienkolleg in Germany before you can begin your studies.