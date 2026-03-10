President Donald Trump has strongly advocated for the enactment of the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, SAVE America Act. In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that he will not sign any bills unless Congress passes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility SAVE America Act, which would demand proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote. The SAVE America Act was passed by the House of Representatives last month but has yet to be approved by the Senate.

The ‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’ or the ‘SAVE America Act’ proposes significant changes to the voter registration process in the US. The SAVE America ACT essentially aims to mandate proof of US citizenship for voter registration in federal elections.

The options available to prove citizenship include a passport, a military ID proving U.S. birth, a REAL ID-compliant ID proving citizenship, a government-issued photo ID proving U.S. birth, or another government-issued photo ID accompanied by a birth certificate or a document proving naturalization.

SAVE AMERICA ACT not only asks for documentary proof of US citizenship but also asks the applicant the question, ‘Are you a citizen of the United States?’ If the applicant answers in the affirmative, then they are required to furnish documentary proof of United States citizenship.

The other major difference is how mail-in candidates finish their registration. The SAVE America Act mandates state governments to ensure that only citizens register, and mail-in applicants must produce proof of citizenship in-person.

Chip Roy’s SAVE America Act will compel states to receive documented verification of U.S. citizenship and identity in person before registering people to vote in federal elections. The SAVE America ACT also mandates states to implement a mechanism to remove non-citizens from their existing voter rolls, and it provides free access to Department of Homeland Security and Social Security Administration databases for this purpose.

Green Card Holders

Green-card holders must file income tax returns and report their earnings to the US Internal Revenue Service and state taxing authorities. They are also required to support democratic government, but ‘support’ does not involve voting. Permanent lawful residents and green card holders cannot vote in federal, state, or local elections.

Will green card holders be able to register themselves? The answer is “no.” Only green card holders who have become citizens through naturalization can register to vote. Naturalization is the legal process by which lawful permanent residents or green card holders become US citizens.

Although green card holders are lawful permanent citizens of the United States, the SAVE America Act requires proof of citizenship before registering to vote in federal elections.