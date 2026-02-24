Kuwait is considering the introduction of a regulated freelance visa for the benefit of foreign workers. The proposal was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al Yousef during a meeting with private sector representatives.

The planned scheme would allow expatriates to work independently without the need for a traditional sponsor under a regulated legal framework. Officials say the initiative is aimed at addressing problems linked to unregulated labour practices, residency brokerage and rising wages in certain low-skilled sectors, where daily earnings can exceed 25 Kuwaiti dinars for basic services.

The measure could also benefit the large Indian community in Kuwait, the country’s largest expatriate group, estimated at about 1.05 million people.

A freelance permit could provide greater job flexibility for skilled and semi-skilled workers and reduce reliance on informal arrangements. Initial plans indicate the first phase will focus on basic professions, with annual fees expected to range between 750 and 1,000 Kuwaiti dinars.

The exact details of the freelance visa are still not disclosed. In addition to meeting further requirements that will be notified by the appropriate authorities, applicants may need to register a confirmed residential address, submit clear personal data, and have an approved email account. As per the website of the Embassy of India, Kuwait, the minimum structure for various job categories of Indian workers in Kuwait was last revised on 08.08.2022.