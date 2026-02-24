The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has revised parking charges across stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor. The entire 82-km route of the corridor was fully commissioned and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 22.

The updated fee structure, implemented separately for Delhi and Uttar Pradesh stations, aims to standardise parking management and support rising commuter volumes on India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

Check revised parking rates

Under the revised rates, commuters parking cars and SUVs for up to six hours will pay Rs 50 at Delhi stations and Rs 30 at stations located in Uttar Pradesh, according to a PTI report. Parking for up to 10 minutes will remain free for all vehicle categories to facilitate quick pick-up and drop-off.

In Uttar Pradesh, bicycle users will be charged Rs 5 for parking beyond 10 minutes up to 12 hours. The fee increases to Rs 10 for up to 16 hours and Rs 20 for overnight parking during non-operational hours between midnight and 5 am.

Two-wheeler users will pay Rs 10 for up to six hours, Rs 25 for up to 12 hours, Rs 30 for up to 16 hours and Rs 60 for night parking. For cars and SUVs, the charges are Rs 30 for up to six hours, Rs 60 for up to 12 hours, Rs 80 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 for parking beyond 16 hours.

Overnight parking will invite Rs 200 ticket. Monthly passes are available at Rs 600 for two-wheelers and Rs 2,000 for cars and SUVs.

Parking charges in Delhi

At Delhi stations, two-wheelers will be charged Rs 20 for up to six hours, Rs 30 for up to 12 hours, Rs 40 for up to 16 hours and Rs 50 for parking beyond 16 hours. Night parking is fixed at Rs 60.

For cars and SUVs, the charges are Rs 50 for up to six hours, Rs 80 for up to 12 hours, Rs 90 for up to 16 hours and Rs 100 for parking beyond 16 hours. Overnight parking for these vehicles will cost Rs 200.

Monthly parking in Delhi has been divided into two categories. Under Tariff A (5 am to 11 pm), two-wheeler users will pay Rs 600 and car owners Rs 2,000. Under Tariff B (24×7 access), the charges are Rs 1,000 for two-wheelers and Rs 3,000 for cars and SUVs.

Helmet parking at all stations in both regions has been fixed at Rs 5 for up to 12 hours and Rs 10 for 12 to 24 hours.

Capacity and station facilities

Officials said the corridor provides parking space for nearly 8,000 vehicles. In Delhi, facilities are available at Sarai Kale Khan, New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar. Sarai Kale Khan can accommodate about 266 cars and 837 two-wheelers, while New Ashok Nagar has space for around 75 cars and 250 two-wheelers.

Anand Vihar offers parking for more than 10 cars and about 40 two-wheelers. Nearly 6,500 parking slots are located across stations in the Uttar Pradesh section.