Road transport, highways has maximum number of delayed projects at 407, followed by Indian Railways at 114: Govt report

According to a government report, the road transport and highways sector has witnessed the maximum number of delayed projects at 407, followed by railways at 114.

Road transport and highways

As far as the road transport and highways sector is concerned, 407 out of 717 projects are hanging fire, reported PTI. As per the report, the total original cost of implementation of 717 projects of the road transport and highways sector was Rs 3,97,255.47 crore during the sanction, but it is now estimated to be Rs 4,14,400.44 crore, implying a cost overrun of 4.3 per cent.

Also Read Over 800 central sector infrastructure projects delayed; road transport and highways has maximum late projects

Till February 2023, the expenditure on these projects incurred is Rs 2,33,007.06 crore, which is 56.2 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

Projects delayed in railways

In the railways sector, out of 173 projects, 114 are delayed, according to the latest flash report on infrastructure projects for February 2023.

The report revealed that the Muneerabad-Mahaboobnagar rail project was the most delayed, which was hanged fire by 276 months. The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail project is reported to be the second most delayed project, which is delayed by 247 months.

Also Read Road transport and highways sector has maximum number of delayed projects: Govt report

Belapur-Seawood-Urban Electrified Double Line is reported to be the third-most delayed project that is running 228 months behind schedule.

For railways, the total original cost of implementation of 173 projects was pegged at Rs 37,2761.45 crore when it was sanctioned. But now this is anticipated to be Rs 6,26,632.52 crore, implying a cost overrun of 68.1 per cent.

Till February 2023, the expenditure on these projects incurred Rs 3,79,380.95 crore, which is 60.5 per cent of the anticipated cost of the projects.

The Infrastructure and Project Monitoring Division (IPMD) monitors central sector infrastructure projects costing Rs 150 crore and above based on the information shared on the Online Computerised Monitoring System (OCMS) by the project implementing agencies.

The IPMD comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.