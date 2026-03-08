Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate two new Delhi Metro corridors and lay the foundation stone for three more corridors in the national capital on Sunday, March 8.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Prime Minister will open the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line and the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park section of the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

She added that these projects, worth over Rs 18,300 crore, will greatly improve public transport in the city and enhance connectivity for commuters across Delhi.

PM Modi to launch India’s first ‘Ring Metro’

One of the main highlights will be the opening of the Majlis Park–Maujpur-Babarpur section of the Pink Line. This new 12.3 km stretch will extend the Pink Line to about 71.56 km. Once completed, it will form India’s first fully operational Ring Metro, connecting many areas of Delhi in a circular route and improving travel across different neighbourhoods.

The elevated corridor will include stations such as Majlis Park, Burari, Jharoda Majra, Jagatpur-Wazirabad, Soorghat, Nanaksar-Sonia Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur-Babarpur. The project also includes a new bridge over the Yamuna River and a double-decker structure that carries both a metro line and a road flyover.

Delhi Metro Magenta Line extension

The prime minister will also open the Deepali Chowk–Majlis Park extension of the Magenta Line. This 9.92 km elevated corridor will add seven new stations and increase the total length of the line to nearly 49 km, according to a PTI report.

Some parts of this section rise to around 28.36 metres, making them among the highest elevated tracks in the metro network.

New metro corridors planned

During the event, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone for three new metro corridors under Phase V (A) of the expansion plan. These include the Central Vista corridor from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, as well as two extensions of the Golden Line connecting Aerocity to Terminal 1 of the airport and Tughlakabad to Kalindi Kunj.

Officials say these new metro projects will improve connectivity in Delhi and nearby areas, while also helping reduce traffic congestion and pollution in the city.