PM Modi expected to inaugurate two new routes for Pune Metro on Aug 1 – Key details here

The two new routes of Pune Metro between Phugewadi to Civil Court and Garware College to Ruby Hall clinic are likely to be launched on 1st August 2023. Reportedly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate two new routes of the Pune Metro Purple Line.

The inauguration of these two new routes is a major milestone for the project. The Purple Line of the Pune Metro Project is 14.4 km long and has 13 stations. This line will connect the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) headquarters with Vanaz, which is a major commercial hub in the city.

The Aqua Line of the Pune Metro has as many as 10 stations and is 12.5km long. This line is passing via Garware College, which is a prominent educational institution in the city and Ruby Hall Clinic, a major hospital in Pune.

This project is being developed under the guidance of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development. The first phase of the Pune Metro project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Once these lines become operational, they will provide much-needed relief to the daily commuters and will help to reduce traffic congestion in the city.

More projects by Pune Metro

In addition to the two new routes, the authorities are also planning to build two more lines – Green and Yellow.

While the Green Line will connect Hinjewadi with Shivajinagar, the Yellow Line is planned to link Pimpri and Chinchwad. According to the reports, the construction of these two lines is expected to start by next year.

Notably, the Pune Metro project was initially conceptualised in 2009, however, the groundwork for the project was laid in December 2016 officially. The Pune Metro network has already been serving commuters across 10 operational stations since its inauguration.