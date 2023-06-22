The construction work of the Patna Metro Rail project is in full swing. The metro project will have two corridors – (a) Danapur to Mithapur and (b) Patna Railway Station to New ISBT. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 13,365 crore.

The Patna Metro project will have a lot of modern amenities. On completion, the Metro project will ease the public transport in the city and its adjoining areas. The project will transform the face of Bihar’s capital. It will make the travel easier for persons travelling between the two places.

The upcoming Patna Metro Rail Project will ease the travel of divyangjans (differently-abled) as well as senior citizens while navigating in an urban space. For this, the metro authorities are considering all standards for Barrier Free Built Environment and other international best practices to make it friendly for disabled and elderly persons.

A look at how Patna Metro project is going to be beneficial for elderly and disabled-friendly:-

Metro Route map – The metro route map in Braille/raised numbers shall be maintained at the enquiry/ticketing window.

There will be a provision for visual display of the names of stations in route. Tactile tiles on walkways – The authorities will install Tactile Guiding Paver (Line-Type) and Tactile Warning Paver (Dot-Type) from station entry up to the platform boarding or alighting place for visually impaired persons wherever is needed.

Wheelchair – One of the ticket gates shall allow a wheelchair user through and have a continuous line of guiding paver for people with visual impairments.

Wheelchair-bound passengers will not encounter any problem getting into the train as care is being taken in maintaining the gap between the platform and train floor. Availability of Information counters – There will be a facility of information or Public dealing counters where the commuters can seek for any sorts of help. This will be available close to the terminal entrance, and highly visible.

Apart from this, the station will have escalators, lifts, signages, special toilets for divyanjans. The foundation stone of the Patna Metro Rail Project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 17, 2019.