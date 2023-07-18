Namma Bengaluru’s Pink Line likely to commence commercial operations by March 2025! Check routes, stoppages, and more

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is all set to begin commercial operations on the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro from March 2025 onwards.

According to multiple media reports, BMRCL has set a deadline of March 2025 for the commencement of commercial operations on the 21.3 km long pink line which spans from Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara.

As part of the pink line network, the Bangalore Metro is also building a 13.8km tunnel network from Dairy Circle to Nagawara.

The Managing Director of BMRCL, Anjum Parwez, informed that almost 80% of the construction work of the tunnel has been completed. To undertake the construction of the twin tunnels and stations, the agency undertook underground Metro work in four packages, he said, adding that for this as many as nine tunnel-boring machines were deployed; out of which four are still working, while five have finished their assignment.

Parwez informed that the tunnelling work for a 4.5km long stretch – from Vellara Junction to Pottery Town – is nearing completion. Moreover, 80% of the work has been completed from Dairy Circle to Vellara Junction and 54% between Tannery Road and Nagawara.

The official added that the remaining construction work on the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro is progressing well, and the goal of BMRCL is to open the entire line at once.

Bengaluru Metro Pink Line route and stations

The Pink Line of Banglore Metro will intersect with the Purple Line at MG Road station, which will provide the daily commuters with a seamless journey.

Out of the 18 stations on the Pink Line of Bengaluru Metro, 12 will be underground – Dairy Circle, Lakkasandra, Langford Town, National Military School, MG Road, Shivajinagar, Cantonment Railway Station, Pottery Town, Tannery Road, Venkateshpura, Kadugondanahalli, and Nagawara.

The remaining six stations will be elevated – Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-B, JP Nagar fourth phase, Jayadeva, and Tavarekere.