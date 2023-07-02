The Public Works Department (PWD) of Delhi government is working on a mission to transform the existing subways across the national capital. The move aims at giving a new look to the subways and improve its facilities by installation of proper lights, convex mirrors, etc.

On Saturday, PWD Minister Atishi inspected subways at the end of her one-month deadline for fixing all maintenance issues. The minister reviews the work done by the department in south Delhi’s Masjid Moth, Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj and near the metro station at Lajpat Nagar.

How to revamp subways in national capital

The PWD will maintain and improve the facilities of all the existing subways in the national capital. It will focus on installation of new lighting, CCTV cameras for security, regular maintenance and cleaning, and to enable round-the -clock surveillance. It will also place convex mirrors at blind spots. This is to guide people about alertness and safety.

Atishi on clean subways

The PWD minister directed the officials to maintain the cleanliness and to focus on further improving the facilities. On May 26, 2023, the minister was appalled by the deplorable condition of the subway located near Punjabi Bagh subway crossing.

Taking cognisance of the situation, she convened a high-level meeting of the officials and issued orders to improve all subways across Delhi in one month. In the coming days, the minister will also inspect subways in other parts of the state and take strict action against the officials if any deficiencies are found.

Significance of clean subway:-

The cleanliness of roads and subways will improve the beautification of the city. This will boost the city’s infrastructure as well as women’s safety. The proper maintenance of subways will allow the people to use it and not to cross the busy road.