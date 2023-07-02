Attention to Delhi Metro commuters! Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has cautioned people over carrying sealed liquor bottles from adjacent cities to Noida. This comes in the wake of the recent order of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) which allowed carrying two sealed alcohol bottles inside the premises and on the train.

UP Excise Department over sealed Liquor bottles

The Uttar Pradesh Excise rules banned the import of liquor bottles from outside the state. This is due to the loss of revenue to the state exchequer. The rule permits only the import of one unsealed liquor bottle from adjoining cities of National Capital Region (NCR) such as Delhi, Faridabad or Gurgaon. The rules are applicable whether the commuters are traveling by road or through the metro.

Noida Metro Stations step up vigilance

As DMRC’s metro rail network expands to some areas of Noida, thus the Excise department has planned to step up vigilance in and around metro stations in both places. The department will take legal action against those caught with sealed alcohol bottles brought from outside UP.

Raising awareness over liquor bottles

The UP Excise department will also raise awareness among common people about the excise act and to avoid bringing sealed liquor bottles from Delhi, Faridabad, Gurgaon, etc. Section 63 of the UP Excise Act (penalty for unlawful import, export, transport, manufacture, possession, sale) is a non-bailable offence.

DMRC’s order over liquor bottles

On June 30, 2023, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation relaxed the norms for carrying alcohol inside the metro trains. However, it has permitted users to carry only two sealed bottles of alcohol per person inside the metro trains.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “As per an earlier order, carrying of alcohol was banned in the Delhi Metro except on the Airport Express Line. However subsequently, a committee comprising officials from CISF and DMRC have reviewed the list and as per the revised list, two sealed bottles of alcohol per person are allowed to be carried on all lines of the Delhi Metro at par with the provisions on the Airport Express Line.”