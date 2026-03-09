India Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), in its board meeting, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share of Rs 10 each for FY26. The record date for the payout has been set for March 13.

This marks the second consecutive interim dividend by the PSU for this year. It had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 1.05 per share in Q2.

As per the railway entity’s regulatory filing, dividend payment shall be made through electronic mode only. The provision for remittance of dividend via physical instruments such as cheques or warrants has been discontinued, it added.

IRFC: Raising funds of Rs 70,000 cr for FY27

In the meeting, the company’s board of directors also approved the raising of funds up to Rs 70,000 crore for FY27. The railway entity added that the funds shall be raised at an appropriate time, keeping in view the market conditions and funding requirements.

IRFC: Delegation meets FIIs

On March 4, the company’s senior delegation met Japanese/Taiwanese regional investors in Singapore for the ECB (External Commercial Borrowing) roadshow.

“These roadshows are also part of the Company’s strategy to broaden the lender base and mobilise long-term funds at competitive rates and favourable terms, while strategically diversifying IRFC’s currency profile,” IRFC stated in its official press release.

IRFC: Q3FY26 Results

For Q3FY26, the Navratna PSU reported its highest-ever profit of Rs 1,802 crore, posting a YoY growth of 11% against Rs 1,630 crore reported for Q3FY25. The profit came in on the back of growth in lending and improvement in margins.

Meanwhile, the railway company’s revenue from operations saw a YoY decline of over 1% at Rs 6,661 crore in comparison to Rs 6,763 crore posted for Q3FY25.

IRFC: Share Price

The share price of IRFC closed in red today at Rs 97.75, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by 15%, while over the past one year, IRFC’s stock has fallen by over 18%.