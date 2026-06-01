Real-estate firm Godrej Properties announced that it has won the bid for a 23-acre residential land parcel in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, with a revenue potential of more than Rs 7,000 crore. The company bagged the project through an e-auction.

Godrej Properties: Scope of work

Under the scope of work, Godrej will undertake the development of a residential group housing project, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 7,000 crore. This comprises premium residential apartments of varied configurations, the company said in its exchange filing.

The plot, located in the DMIC Integrated Township, Greater Noida, spans 23.2 acres (93,905 square metres) and hosts 750 acres of smart plug-and-play infrastructure. The land parcel also forms part of the Greater Noida market and provides connectivity to the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the company stated in its filing.

The company informed that two of its projects launched in Greater Noida in FY26 delivered sales of approximately Rs 1,500 crore each.

Godrej Properties: Management Commentary

Commenting on the order win, Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and CEO of the company, said, “We are happy to add this new project in Greater Noida to our portfolio. We have witnessed consistent demand for our existing projects in Noida, and we remain bullish on this market.”

Godrej Properties: Q4 Financial Performance and Dividend

The real estate developer reported its consolidated net profit for the Jan-Mar quarter at nearly Rs 650 crore, rising over 70% year-on-year from nearly Rs 382 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Godrej Properties’ consolidated revenue from operations for Q4FY26 was clocked at Rs 3,458 crore, increasing by nearly 64% YoY from Rs 2,121 crore reported in Q4FY25.

For FY26, the company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 10 per share of face value Rs 5 each, subject to shareholder approval. This marks the highest-ever dividend payout by the company.

ALSO READ IDBI Bank bidders may get a second chance

If approved, the record date for ascertaining shareholder eligibility has been fixed for Tuesday, July 28, and the beneficiaries shall receive the payment before Thursday, September 3, it said in its filing.

Godrej Properties: Share Price

The company’s share price ended Friday’s trade at Rs 1,754.30, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 7%. So far this year, the company’s share price has fallen by nearly 13%.