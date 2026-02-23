Urban Company said its quick service housekeeping vertical InstaHelp crossed 50,000 daily bookings on February 22, 2026, with approximately 51,520 bookings, less than a year after its pilot launch in Mumbai in March 2025, in a disclosure to the exchanges.

The milestone is significant in context: Urban Company’s core consumer business in India took roughly 6 years to reach the same daily booking threshold. The company, however, cautioned that the 50,000-plus figure represents a peak day and that long-term growth will depend on sustained customer retention, service quality, and scaling availability of professionals.

InstaHelp currently operates in select micro-markets across five metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Pune where it offers housekeeping services like cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and meal preparation, with a promise of connecting consumers to professionals within 10-15 minutes of booking.

What did Urban Company CEO say?

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO and co-founder of Urban Company, said the milestone “reflects strong consumer demand for reliable, on-demand housekeeping services,” adding that the company is investing to build a high-frequency category that deepens platform engagement, with unit economics and repeat usage beginning to show improvement.

The InstaHelp vertical, positioned as Urban Company’s play in the high-frequency, lower-ticket home services segment, appears to be the company’s strategic response to the broader market shift toward on-demand services.

The company’s existing service professionals (excluding InstaHelp workers) earned an average monthly net income of Rs 28,322 during the 9 months ended December 2025, per its Earnings Index.

InstaHelp ‘s Q3 record

By the end of Q3FY26, InstaHelp had scaled to 1.61 million orders, generating Rs 28 crores in Net Transaction Value (NTV), and an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 61. However, it saw an improvement in unit economics as the loss per order was reduced to approximately Rs 381, down from Rs 760 in the Q2FY26.

During the Q3FY26 earnings call, Bhal had indicated that he expected the vertical to remain loss-making for a considerable period. “Latest by Q3FY28 the overall profits from the rest of the business should be sufficiently large enough to offset the losses in Instahelp, regardless of the level of investment in the new vertical,” he had said.