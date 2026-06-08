Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a multiyear, multimillion Euro transformation and managed services agreement with Canada Life, to support the modernisation of Canada Life’s IT infrastructure services across its European businesses, the IT major said in a statement on Monday.



The programme aims to improve operational resilience, increase automation and enhance user experience while helping Canada Life accelerate its broader technology strategy by leveraging TCS’ AI & digital capabilities. The engagement will also support the insurer in scaling technology services more effectively and responding more quickly to changing business needs.

“Working with TCS marks the next stage of our journey to modernise the technology foundations that underpin our business. TCS brings deep technical expertise, strong transformation capabilities and a collaborative approach that aligns well with our strategy,” Caroline Dibbs, Chief Information & Transformation Officer, Europe, Canada Life Group said.

Vinay Singhvi, head, UK & Ireland, TCS, added, “This co-operation is a testament to our leadership in AI-led transformation, marking a significant step on our journey to becoming the world’s largest AI-led technology services company.”

As part of the agreement, TCS will build its talent across infrastructure services in the UK, Ireland, the Isle of Man, and Germany. The company will invest in new learning, certification and career development opportunities.

TCS also announced the launch of its Global Value & Innovation Centres (GVIC) business unit which will help enterprises set up AI-native GCCs and transform existing GCCs into a value- and innovation-led, operating model.

Soumen Roy, most recently country head for TCS Canada, has been appointed head of TCS GVIC. He will report to K Krithivasan, CEO & MD, TCS. Roy has spent nearly three decades at TCS.

“With TCS GVIC, we are bringing together TCS’ deep experience across the GCC lifecycle with our strengths in AI, engineering, talent, and operations to build high-impact, future-ready global centres that deliver sustained business value for clients,” Krithivasan said.

TCS said the launch of the new business unit comes with the aim to provide an end-to-end model for the AI era.

The unit will offer services spanning strategy, setup, scaled operations and AI-led transformation as enterprises increasingly look to build AI-native GCCs.