Defence sector company Paras Defence and Space Technologies has received an order worth Rs 52.8 crore from public sector company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). In an exchange filing, Paras Defence said that it has received the order to supply Electro-Optics to BEL.

Paras Defence has a dedicated manufacturing division for high-precision optical products, including IR lances, optical domes, and zerodular mirrors. The company has provided optical solutions to marquee clients such as ISRO and DRDO.

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On the timeline of the recent work order from BEL, Paras Defence said that it will be executed on or before September 2027.

Paras Defence FY26 order book

Paras Defence reported a 6% YoY order growth in FY26. The company’s order grew to Rs 986 crore in FY26 from Rs 928 crore in FY25. Its optics division accounted for 55% of the total orders received in the year. Paras Defence’s defence engineering and anti-drone divisions accounted for 35% and 10%, respectively, of the orders during FY26.

Over the last 5 years, Paras Defence’s order book has soared as India continues to push domestic defence manufacturing under its Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of self-reliance in defence technologies. Paras Defence’s order book stood at Rs 215 crore in FY21, rising to Rs 301 crore in FY22, Rs 393 crore in FY23, and Rs 576 crore in FY24.

Paras Defence FY26 financials

Paras Defence reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 476 crore in FY26. The company’s revenue from operations in the previous fiscal year was Rs 364 crore. Furthermore, Paras Defence posted a 19% yearly profit growth during the year. Its consolidated profit jumped to Rs 89 crore in FY26 from Rs 61 crore in FY25.

Paras Defence reported an EBITDA of Rs 120 crore in FY26, growing 26% YoY. Its EBITDA for the previous fiscal year was at Rs 97 crore.

Paras Defence share price

Paras Defence’s stock was trading at Rs 834 at 01:14 PM on Tuesday, about 2.3% higher in the intra-day trade. In the last one month, Paras Defence’s share price has jumped by 6.%.