JSW Steel announced the project commencement of its fully-owned greenfield Integrated Steel Plant at Paradeep, Odisha. The project, entailing an investment of Rs 65,000 crore, represents one of the largest investments undertaken by the company.

The Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant will be developed in phases with a planned capacity of 13.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). Spread across nearly 2,950 acres, the project is located on Odisha’s coastline, offering strong port connectivity, efficient access to raw materials and robust logistics infrastructure to serve both domestic and international markets, the company said.

“The project commencement of the Paradeep Integrated Steel Plant marks a defining moment in JSW Steel’s growth journey and reaffirms our belief in India’s long-term manufacturing potential. Odisha has emerged as one of the country’s most attractive industrial destinations, supported by progressive policies, world-class infrastructure and a strong commitment to economic development,” Sajjan Jindal, chairman and managing director, JSW Group, said.

“The project will be a key pillar in JSW Steel’s long-term growth strategy. Its strategic coastal location, integrated infrastructure and access to logistics networks will enhance operational efficiencies and strengthen our ability to serve customers across domestic and global markets,” Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and CEO, JSW Steel, said.

Anil Singh, president, JSW Steel, added, “We are delighted to commence development of this landmark project at Paradeep. We look forward to working closely with the Government of Odisha and local stakeholders to build a world-class steel manufacturing facility that creates long-term value for the region and the nation.”