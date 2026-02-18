Infosys on Tuesday unveiled its “AI First Value Framework”, and set an ambitious target of an AI services revenue of $300-400 billion till 2030. The company’s revenue from AI services stood at Rs 2,501 crore, or 5.5% of the total, in the third quarter of the current financial year.

Infosys outlines six pillars of its AI-first framework

At Infosys’ Investor AI Day 2026 event in Bengaluru, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Salil Parekh highlighted the six large areas in the AI-first framework — AI Strategy and Engineering, Data for AI, Process AI, Agentic Legacy Modernisation, Physical AI, and AI Trust. While Infosys is still making inroads into AI strategy work which comprises building AI agents, platforms and orchestrating them, a bulk of Infosys’ work lies in legacy modernisation which entails transforming large enterprise clients. On the other hand, the firm also has AI offerings with embedded systems for physical devices and hardware in the still growing Physical AI area.

Parekh said that Infosys was already executing in these areas, having brought in approximately 5.5% of the `45,479-crore revenue posted by the company in the December 2025 quarter. This is the first time the company has broken out its AI business. “It is growing at a robust pace. It is extremely dynamic and working well with our clients,” Parekh said. Within the company, these areas could be divided into 30 offerings and 100 sub-offerings.

Infosys splits AI services into AI-first and AI-augmented

According to the company, the AI services are split into two categories for the firm: AI-first services which are entirely new and capture new pockets of demand to drive growth and AI-augmented services under which AI is infused into existing offerings to become more relevant for clients.



He also added that Infosys is going through a huge reskilling process while continuing to recruit. The company has hired over 20,000 college graduates this year and will stick to the same number for the next year.

