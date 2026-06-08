Hindustan Zinc has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to develop a 250-hectare ecological restoration project at its Chanderiya Lead Zinc Smelter Complex in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh district.

The company said the initiative is expected to become one of the world’s largest green cover areas within an industrial premises. The project is part of Hindustan Zinc’s efforts to transform industrial land into self-sustaining ecosystems that support biodiversity and climate resilience.

Hindustan Zinc, TERI scale up ecological restoration at Chanderiya

Under the project, Hindustan Zinc and TERI will adopt a scientific ecological restoration approach using native trees, shrubs, herbs and grasses suited to the local landscape.

The plan also includes invasive species management, conservation of water bodies and aquatic ecosystems, and the development of long-term maintenance and protection measures. TERI will help identify suitable plant species and provide technical expertise during the planning, design and implementation stages.

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“This collaboration plays a critical role in advancing Hindustan Zinc’s Sustainability Goal 2030 on halting and reversing biodiversity loss through measurable improvements and to progressively work towards delivering a Net Positive Impact (NPI), supporting nature-positive outcomes over the long term,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

22.25 hectares of industrial land already restored

The new project expands an ongoing partnership between Hindustan Zinc and TERI at the Chanderiya complex.

The two organisations have already restored 22.25 hectares of industrial land at the site’s Jarofix Yard, where residue generated during zinc smelting is stored and managed. The restoration was completed in two phases and converted degraded land into a biodiverse green area.

In addition, a 6-hectare biodiversity park is being developed on top of a secured landfill within the complex.

Using TERI’s Mycorrhiza technology, the project has enabled the plantation of nearly 56,400 native trees, helping create dense green cover in industrial conditions.

Hindustan Zinc expands green initiatives across operations

The ecological restoration project forms part of Hindustan Zinc’s broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, which focuses on land restoration, biodiversity conservation, water stewardship, decarbonisation and responsible resource management.

The company recently signed a 530 MW round-the-clock renewable energy agreement that is expected to meet more than 70% of its power requirements. Initial power supply under the agreement has already started.

Hindustan Zinc said it has also improved its water recycling rate to 49% and expanded its green mobility fleet to 232 vehicles, including electric and LNG-powered vehicles.

About Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 10 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 74% of the primary zinc market in India.

Hindustan Zinc was ranked as the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company for the third consecutive year in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025.

The company said the proposed 250-hectare restoration project will further strengthen its efforts to create regenerative landscapes, improve climate resilience and generate long-term environmental and community benefits.

Hindustan Zinc share price

The share price of Hindustan Zinc is under pressure. It is trading flat in the opening trade session today. The stock had fell nearly 7% on Friday. Hindustan Zinc shares has declined 7.32% so far this year. However, it has gained 14.62% in past six months.