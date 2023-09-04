Ayana Renewable Power inks pact with Hindalco Industries to develop 330 MW of solar and wind capacity

Ayana Renewable Power, a renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPP) in India backed by National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF), British International Investment (BII) and Green Growth Equity Fund, announced that it has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Aditya Birla Group’s Hindalco Industries. The agreement is for the supply of 100 MW of Round-the-Clock (RTC) renewable energy to Hindalco’s smelter plants in Odisha, it said. This will develop ~330 MW of solar and wind capacity.

“This captive power project is a significant milestone in Ayana’s efforts towards becoming a demand-driven energy solution provider. It aligns with the company’s vision to become India’s lowest cost power supplier leveraging a unique combination of solar, wind and pumped hydro technologies,” it said. Further, Ayana Renewable Power added that this project will increase its cumulative capacity under management to nearly 5 GW, encompassing operations, maintenance, and development.

“At Ayana Renewable Power, we are resolutely committed to steering India’s energy transition journey. Our latest project marks a pivotal milestone as we deliver 100 MW of uninterrupted, carbon-free power round-the-clock – a pioneering feat in the industrial segment,” said Shivanand Nimbargi, MD & CEO of Ayana Renewable Power.

Ayana has also recently bagged the REMCL tender to supply 300 MW of RTC power to a Joint Venture company of the Ministry of Railways and RITES Ltd.