Hybrid vehicles are emerging as a key growth area in the passenger vehicle market as automakers prepare for tighter fuel-efficiency regulations and reassess the pace of electric vehicle adoption beyond major urban centres.

The shift comes after years of the market being dominated by conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) models on one hand and electric vehicles on the other. Industry executives said hybrids are increasingly being viewed as a practical middle path, offering lower fuel consumption and emissions without dependence on charging infrastructure.

Data from Jato Dynamics shows strong hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) steadily gaining ground. Their share of passenger vehicle sales increased from 2.14% in FY24 to 2.39% in FY25 and 2.59% in FY26. Mild hybrids accounted for 6.74% of sales in FY26, broadly unchanged over the past three years, while plug-in hybrids remained negligible.

The growing interest is being driven partly by the proposed Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) 3 norms, scheduled to take effect from April 2027. The framework is expected to introduce a credit-based mechanism that rewards lower-emission technologies, including hybrids, electric vehicles and flex-fuel vehicles, helping manufacturers offset emissions from conventional petrol and diesel models.

The regulatory push comes at a time when several automakers are recalibrating their electrification strategies. While EV penetration continues to rise, adoption remains concentrated in a handful of urban markets, with charging infrastructure gaps and higher acquisition costs limiting wider acceptance.

Against this backdrop, a number of manufacturers are preparing hybrid launches. Hyundai plans to introduce eight hybrid models by 2030 and expects the technology to account for 16% of its domestic portfolio by the end of the decade. The company is expected to begin its hybrid push with the next-generation Creta and another mid-size SUV.

Kia is also preparing a range of hybrid offerings, while Honda is working on localising hybrid technology to make it more affordable. Renault is expected to introduce the hybrid version of the Duster later this year, with alliance partner Nissan likely to deploy similar technology in future utility vehicles. Skoda and Volkswagen are also evaluating hybrid options for India.

Toyota, which has already sold more than 300,000 hybrid vehicles in the country, and Maruti Suzuki remain the largest proponents of the technology, providing evidence that hybrids can find meaningful scale despite their higher upfront cost.

Domestic manufacturers Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors have so far prioritised diesel, turbo-petrol and electric vehicles. However, both companies are understood to be evaluating hybrid technologies as they prepare for the next phase of fuel-efficiency regulations.