Adani Ports posts highest ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 MMT for Mundra ports in August

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday announced that flagship port Mundra recorded its highest-ever monthly cargo volume of 15.32 MMT. The port, it said in a regulatory filing, also handled its highest-ever count of 1776 trains, which includes 1532 container trains.

Earlier in July, the Mundra port handled over 5,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). With this, the handling had crossed the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900 TEUs. “The average number of TEUs handled by rail at the Mundra port has crossed 5,300 in July, surpassing the pre-Cyclone Biparjoy levels of around 4,900,” it had said. Again, in May, APSEZ had said that it handled the highest-ever rail cargo of 120.51 MMT in FY2022-23, surpassing the previous best of 98.61 MMT.

Also Read Caratlane on the fast track; Titan eyes omnichannel play

APSEZ’s Mundra is the largest container handling port in India, having handled more than 6.6 million TEUs in FY23. Furthermore, APSEZ said that its August cargo volume recorded a 17 per cent YoY increase. “In August 2023, APSEZ recorded a bumper cargo volumes of 34.2 MMT (+17 per cent YoY) on the back of solid growth in containers (+27.6 per cent) and liquids & gas (+69 per cent) cargo Types,” it said.

During the initial five months (April- August) of FY24, APSEZ handled 169.6 MMT of total cargo, implying a strong 12 per cent YoY growth. The company said that APSEZ also saw significant growth in its logistics business, with a record YTD rail volumes of 231,689 TEUs (+24 per cent YoY) and General Purpose Wagon Investment Scheme (GPWIS) volumes of 7.37 MMT (+42 per cent).