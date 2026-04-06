Smartphones segment in India is seeing a positive outlook even though the ongoing West Asia crisis has affected several other sectors, an Oppo India executive said.

Goldee Patnaik, head of communication at Oppo India, said on Monday that the outlook looks promising at the moment and the war does not seem to be having an impact.

Quoting International Data Corporation (IDC) figures, he said the mid-premium segment grew 23% y-o-y last year, premium segment was up 37% and the super premium segment surged 7%. However, the entry-level segment saw a downward swing of 8%.

“It is part of the ecosystem. Also, mobiles have become part of life,” he said, while answering a question on whether the new models will be launched at increased prices due to various factors, including inflation and stock markets not performing well. He said the company is optimistic about the sales as there are lots of schemes like buybacks and cashbacks.

Average selling price

The average selling price of a smartphone in India, which was earlier Rs 15,000, has risen to Rs 30,000 in 2026, he added.

Oppo will launch 10 to 12 smartphones in 2026, targeting young customers. Premium user experience across retail will be the focus, he added.

Oppo is among the top three smartphone brands in the country, commanding a market share of 13.3% in 2025, according to IDC data.

He said the company is expanding its service centres in Gujarat. Currently, at 40 service centres, Gujarat will see addition of 11 centres, called 3.O Pro.