Tata Power and Zoomcar sign MoU for EV charging infrastructure

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power group Company and car-sharing platform Zoomcar, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote widespread electric vehicle adoption and deliver a user-friendly charging experience to EV users nationwide.

The MoU was signed between TPEVCSL and Zoomcar in Mumbai in the presence of Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited; Virendra Goyal, Head Business Development, EV Charging, Tata Power; and Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar.

This collaboration aims to promote Tata Power’s EZ Charge points on the Zoomcar platform and will focus on supporting existing and aspiring EV owners along with Zoomcar’s existing customers. Valuable insights on Tata Power’s extensive network of EZ Charge points all across the country will provide these customers with easy access to streamline the EV charging process and address the challenges often associated with using the charging infrastructure.

Tata Power has an extensive EV charging infrastructure: EZ Charge includes over 50,000 home chargers, 4370+ public and semi-public charging points, and 250 bus-charging points across 350 cities including multiple highways. The company aims to establish 25,000 charging points in the next five years, bolstering the national EV ecosystem and driving sustainable mobility growth.

“This collaboration with Zoomcar is another milestone in our journey to speed up the green mobility transition in the country. As India’s leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country,” said Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Greg Moran, CEO & Co-Founder, Zoomcar stated, “Our car-sharing platform is perfectly suited for electric vehicles and we expect to grow 50% of our platform by 2025. This mutual partnership is poised to create a comprehensive ecosystem that fulfils the evolving needs of EV enthusiasts”

Tata Power provides end-to-end EV charging infrastructure solutions for the growing EV ecosystem in India, covering public and captive charging points. The company’s customised solutions include software subscription services, a mobile app, charger hardware, a power supply, and power backend infrastructure. Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App facilitates locating EV charging stations in its EV charging network.

Recently, in July 2023, the company, in its efforts to make the EV charging experience seamless, launched an RFID card that allows EV users to initiate charging by tapping the EZ Charge RFID card on the EZ charger at any location in the country.