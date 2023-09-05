SUN Mobility to power 15,000 e-bikes for Swiggy

In line with its commitment to transform last-mile delivery operations and promote sustainable transportation in the country, SUN Mobility has joined hands with Swiggy to power more than 15,000 e-bikes in Swiggy’s delivery fleet in the next 12 months.

Through this partnership, Swiggy’s last-mile delivery e-bike fleet will have access to SUN Mobility’s battery-swapping technology and a wide network of battery-swapping stations. The move aligns with Swiggy’s commitment to cover 8 lakh kms per day through Electric Vehicles By 2025.

Anant Badjatya, CEO, SUN Mobility said, “SUN Mobility is committed to promoting sustainable last-mile deliveries through electrification of the delivery fleet. Through our partnership with Swiggy, we will work towards our shared vision of reducing our carbon footprint, promoting sustainable mobility, and contributing to a greener environment.

Mihir Shah, Head of Operations at Swiggy said, “As part of our early and long-term commitment to greener transportation, Swiggy is always looking for ways to increase the adoption of electric vehicles in our delivery fleet. Working with SUN Mobility allows us to solve concerns about access to battery-swapping stations. Our delivery partners can keep going without putting in extra miles or delays due to battery-swapping; all while giving them savings on fuel and vehicle maintenance and contributing to a greener environment.”

Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with delivery executives travelling an average of 80- 100 kilometres daily. With quick access to battery-swapping stations near hubs of delivery activity such as busy restaurants, Swiggy aims to encourage its existing fleet of delivery executives to transition to EVs.