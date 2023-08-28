Quantum Energy inaugurates new showroom in Kolhapur

EV maker Quantum Energy has announced the inauguration of its new showroom in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. This new addition marks the fourth EV two-wheeler showroom in the state, further expanding Quantum Energy’s presence and accessibility to Indian customers.

The showroom inauguration took place on Sunday, 27th August 2023, in the presence of dignitaries and senior officials from Quantum Energy. Spanning approximately 650 square feet, the newly inaugurated showroom operates under the dealership name EV Speed, with Santosh S Bhosale as the dealer principal.

Situated at 723, E Ward, opposite Shree Datta Mandir, Bus stop, Shahupuri 4th Lane, Kolhapur, the strategically positioned showroom provides a convenient hub for customers to explore Quantum Energy’s electric scooters and firsthand experience their features.

At the EV Speed showroom, all Quantum Energy electric scooters are displayed. Quantum Energy’s lineup of electric scooters includes the Plasma, Elektron, Milan and Bziness range, catering to a wide range of commuting needs for Indian consumers.

Speaking about the launch, Chetana Chukkapalli, Director of Quantum Energy, expressed, “The growing interest in EV two-wheelers in the state, especially in regions like Mumbai, is truly encouraging. Our Quantum Energy scooters come with a wide range of advanced features that strongly attract the interest of young audiences. As the demand for sustainable transportation solutions continues to rise, we are committed to bringing our innovative electric scooters closer to the people.”

Chukkapalli added, “To meet this demand, we are actively working on opening more showrooms in Maharashtra, thereby providing easier access to our eco-friendly mobility offerings.”