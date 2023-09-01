Mahindra Logistics collaborates with Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions

Mahindra Logistics, one of India’s largest integrated third-party logistics service providers has collaborated with e-commerce major Flipkart for integrated line haul solutions.

The aim is to enhance operational efficiency and consistency as well as reinforce both companies’ shared commitment to innovation.

As part of the understanding, Mahindra Logistics will provide a dedicated fleet of Heavy Commercial Vehicles, assistance in route management and network operations, and advanced analytics for Flipkart’s all-India operations. It will also operate 32-feet single-axle heavy commercial vehicles for Flipkart in collaboration with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, which will run on multiple national routes, across the country. In line with commitment to safety, all vehicles will have Advanced Driver-Assistance systems (ADAS), and various other vehicle security as well as driver safety and comfort related advance features.

The fleet deployed by Mahindra Logistics will primarily facilitate Flipkart’s e-commerce parcel movements through hub-to-hub operations. The improvement in TAT (turnaround time), higher safety levels, and fleet management is part of Flipkart’s commitment to raising standards in the Indian e-commerce industry.

Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD & CEO, Mahindra Logistics said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Flipkart and provide these all-India dedicated line haul transportation solutions. These solutions expand our current line haul offerings for Flipkart enabling them to reduce their total cost of operations (TCO) and improve service. Our enhanced fleet management standards, integrated with a focus on driver wellness and diversity, will serve to deliver higher standards of operational quality.”

Hemant Badri, SVP and Head of Supply chain, Customer Experience, and ReCommerce, Flipkart Group said, “This collaboration with Mahindra Logistics will help in enhanced reliability and efficiency in our long-haul operations. Their dedicated fleet management, expert route management, and advanced analytics will enable an optimal way of load consolidation, route planning enabling efficient, faster, and sustainable deliveries.”