HiPhi Hub opens its first European centre during IAA Mobility 2023

HiPhi, a LuxTech EV brand, opens up its first hub in Munich, Germany under its European expansion plans.

Inspired by the HiPhi Hub concept rolled out in more than 100 locations in China, the HiPhi Hub Munich – which is located within the airport – delivers a serene space for discovery and co-creation. Visitors can experience the world’s first evolvable supercar SUV – HiPhi X, the groundbreaking Digital GT – HiPhi Z, and the new HiPhi Y LuxTech SUV.

Within the HiPhi Hub, users can find a relaxing environment to explore the personalization options available to them, from paints and interior options to the addition of a HiPhi-designed wallbox charger for their home. The interior echoes the personality of the LuxTech HiPhi range, which combines world-first technologies with cutting-edge design.

Also Read TVS Apache RTR 310: Top 6 unique features offered

HiPhi’s CTO and co-founder, Mark Stanton, said: “The opening of our first European HiPhi Hub is a significant moment as we bring the best-selling premium EV brand in China to an all-new market. We know the product and the brand are strong because of the enormous success in China, but we want to ensure that we carefully translate a real luxury experience to European customers and this is the first step in that journey.”

The opening of the HiPhi Hub in Munich will be followed by an all-new HiPhi Hub in Oslo, Norway and further destinations throughout Europe. Both HiPhi X and HiPhi Z are already available to order in Germany and Norway, with HiPhi Y going on sale before the end of 2023.

The HiPhi Z is a groundbreaking all-electric luxury GT that first began production in China in 2022. It delivers a maximum output of 494kW via dual electric motors, to provide acceleration from 0-62mph (100km/h) in 3.8 seconds. The 120kWh battery offers a potential 555km range under WLTP conditions. The HiPhi X is an all-electric luxury super SUV that features a number of world and industry firsts, blending cutting-edge technology with luxury and advanced design, including no-touch automatic wing-opening doors.

The HiPhi Y follows the same LuxTech philosophy as the X and Z. It brings a number of first-in-class features, including the revolutionary second-generation no-touch automatic wing-opening doors, the HiPhi Bot robotic arm-mounted infotainment screen and the active all-wheel-steering.

All this high-tech equipment and more is standard across the HiPhi Y range, which consists of Flagship, Long Range, Elite, and Pioneer versions. The Long Range model comes equipped with a 115kWh battery and can travel up to 810km (CLTC conditions) on a single charge, pushing the limits of long-distance EV ability. The standard battery is 76.6kWh, giving up to 560km (CLTC) of range.